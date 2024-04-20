SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Nomura reissued a reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SKM stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

