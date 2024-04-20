StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

