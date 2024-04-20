TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

