Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

QTWO opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. Q2 has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,313 shares of company stock worth $15,340,114 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

