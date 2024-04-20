Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

IGA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.