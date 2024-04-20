Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 272 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $518.28. The company had a trading volume of 957,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,107. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

