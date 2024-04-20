Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,495 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. 2,515,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,098. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

