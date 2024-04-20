Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.47 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

