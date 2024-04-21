LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,993. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $508.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

