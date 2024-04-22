1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

