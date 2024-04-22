1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 0.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.77. 357,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,884. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

