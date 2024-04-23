1,258 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 517,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,064,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,558,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after buying an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $201.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $196.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

