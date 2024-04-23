451 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $743.44. 856,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,355. The stock has a market cap of $706.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $370.68 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

