Analyzing OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and Charles River Laboratories International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.02 million 14.29 -$23.20 million ($0.19) -3.22 Charles River Laboratories International $4.13 billion 2.90 $474.62 million $9.21 25.25

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -116.74% Charles River Laboratories International 11.49% 16.53% 7.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares OneMedNet and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneMedNet and Charles River Laboratories International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $253.23, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

