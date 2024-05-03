Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE BMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

