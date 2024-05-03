Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $93.44. 1,736,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,187,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347 in the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

