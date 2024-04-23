Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.94

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 1222138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

