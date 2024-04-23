Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.23. Waldencast shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 5,359 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $92,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

