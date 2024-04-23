ASD Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $34.48 million and $2.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,737.91 or 1.00020358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00102920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05219171 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,501,613.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.