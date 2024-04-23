Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.90. 1,789,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,221. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

