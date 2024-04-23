Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $650.72 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $650.72 million and $7.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $37.15 or 0.00055496 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00036141 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014130 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
