California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,989 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of S&P Global worth $256,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 168,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

SPGI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,883. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

