Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of Humana worth $218,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 71.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.32. The stock had a trading volume of 271,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

