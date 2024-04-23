California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 91,612 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,612 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Dominion Energy worth $235,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 616,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,285. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

