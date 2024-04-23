Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Select Water Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

