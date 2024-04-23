Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

