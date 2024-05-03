Laura Miele Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. 1,650,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

