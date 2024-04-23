Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,145,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,844 shares.The stock last traded at $37.02 and had previously closed at $37.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 142.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

