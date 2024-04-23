Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 333,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 535,639 shares.The stock last traded at $25.79 and had previously closed at $26.19.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.