Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.