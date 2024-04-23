Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
