Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.06

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 5951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Ceres Global Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$94.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.44.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

