Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 19968496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
