Cheelee (CHEEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.44 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Cheelee has a total market cap of $327.11 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $16.91 or 0.00025299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cheelee has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:



Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.



According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 16.63269851 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,120,722.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

