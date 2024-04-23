Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $370.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $403.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average of $317.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

