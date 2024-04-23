CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVBF opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

