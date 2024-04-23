CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

