Diversified LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.