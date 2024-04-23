Diversified LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

