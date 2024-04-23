Duality Advisers LP Has $1.79 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,033,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after buying an additional 89,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 393.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.