Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,979,000 after buying an additional 1,417,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,073 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

