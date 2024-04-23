Element Wealth LLC Has $342,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $385.02. 3,112,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

