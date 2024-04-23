EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

EME stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,903. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $369.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.10 and a 200 day moving average of $252.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

