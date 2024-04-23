Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.89 on Friday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 10.2% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

