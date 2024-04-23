Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

FMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $21,180. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

