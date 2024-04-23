Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.