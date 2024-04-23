Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,207,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.