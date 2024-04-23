Financial Analysis: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) vs. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 15.21% 109.49% 11.07% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NetApp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 1 10 5 0 2.25 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NetApp and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

NetApp presently has a consensus target price of $100.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given NetApp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NetApp is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetApp and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $6.36 billion 3.23 $1.27 billion $4.40 22.60 Rigetti Computing $12.01 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

NetApp beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID. In addition, it provides cloud storage and data services comprising NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Azure NetApp Files, Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud, and cloud operations services, such as NetApp Cloud Insights, Spot by NetApp, and Instaclustr. Further, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Additionally, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services. The company serves the energy, financial service, government, technology, internet, life science, healthcare service, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and markets through a direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. NetApp, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

