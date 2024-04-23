Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0898464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.