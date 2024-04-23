Financial Perspectives Inc Has $838,000 Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 289.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,104,000.

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 786,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

