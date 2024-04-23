First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $262,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. 270,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

