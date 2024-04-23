Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $417.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

